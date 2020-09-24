The teenager is the daughter of Ghana's former President John Mahama who is contesting again as the NDC's flagbearer in the upcoming December 7th polls after losing the election to H.E Nana Addo and the NPP in 2016.

Farida during an interaction with her followers on Instagram, allowed questions from her followers and one person asked if she gets hurt by the negative comments about her father and in her reply, she said 'sometimes'.

Another Instagram user asked also asked if she has any interest to become politician too someday and she said: "No I am not really interested in politics". As to what Farida does at her leisure time, she says "eating and just using my phone all the whole day".

See screenshot of her interactions below.

Screenshot of Farida Mahama's Instastory posts

