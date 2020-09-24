According to the Ghanaian Gospel singer, the reports are false. Joe Mettle married Solomey Salasie Dzisa on August 15th at a ceremony which happened in Tema. After their nuptials, uncorroborated reports claimed they tied the knot because Selasie was expecting.

6 stunning moments you missed at Joe Mettle and Selasie’s traditional wedding

Blogger Zion Felix caught up with Joe Mettle and when asked if was indeed expecting a child he said "I don't know where that is coming from but it is one of those things, You know me better if even there was any comment like that you won't hear it from me. But they are the ones saying it but I don't know".

READ ALSO: Empress Gifty Osei ditches NDC to join husband to campaign for NPP (WATCH)

Pushed to give a clear response, he said "You want me to say yes or no. Ok it's not true, whatever story is out there is not true" but Joe admitted that he has been hearing the rumours too. "Yes I hear it all but the beautiful thing about the ear is that it's two, so when it enters at this side, it comes out at the other side".

‘Virgin’ Joe Mettle reveals how Holy Spirit taught him kissing skills at his wedding

Speaking about his wife and his family becoming a thing of public interest, he noted that "I am the one who has my life out there, she's a private person and it's going be like that", adding that it will his wife's decision if she wants that public attention or not.

"She makes the decision if she wants to be out there or not. And it's private and it has to be private, Family is private, family is not public. It's the music, the music is public but the family is private," he told the blogger.