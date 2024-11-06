AD DJ celebrates a 10-year career milestone

The exclusive anniversary soirée will be held at No. 19 Bar and Restaurant in Osu on 13 November 2024, with doors opening at 5 p.m. This special event marks ten years since AD DJ began his journey as a passionate university DJ, evolving into an international sensation with performances across Africa and appearances on major global platforms like the BBC and Capital Radio.

“There will be a weekly event scheduled from Tuesday, 12 November to Sunday, 17 November 2024,” AD DJ announced. Throughout the week, he will be joined by fellow artists, collaborators, and friends who have supported him over the years.

The soirée will include a special segment dedicated to showcasing AD DJ’s most memorable moments and achievements, spanning from his early days in Ghana to his appearances on international stages. This event provides a unique opportunity for fans, industry insiders, and peers to connect, reflect, and celebrate Ghanaian and African music’s vibrant growth.