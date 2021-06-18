American RnB star, Stokley reveals Kidi is on his new music project

It’s been nearly a four-year wait for the follow-up to Stokley’s solo debut album, Introducing Stokley. In his address, the American singer announced his new album “Sankofa” is ready this summer.

The LP plays a host to already three singles, including his first-ever solo number one hit “SHE…,” the Snoop Dogg-assisted jam “Vibrant,” and most recently, the splashing duet “Cascade” featuring The Bonfyre – a project which came paired with an official music video.

The Josh Sikkema and Warf-directed video begin with Stokley having his mind wiped clear of a past lover by doctor Bonfyre. The procedure’s success is in question when he stumbles upon his ex’s belongings (earring, ring) that triggers a cognitive attack.

Other parts of the video below above the two singers performing in a club and rocking out in a warehouse with futuristic female dancers.

Stokley also revealed that he is also in Ghana to shoot a music video that features lynx signee Kidi off the Sankofa Album.

Pulse Ghana