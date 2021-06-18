RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

American RnB star, Stokley reveals Kidi is on his new music project

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Multi-Grammy nominated Singer, songwriter, producer and musician Stokley on Thursday, June 17, met with a team of media practitioners at the Accra Tourist Information Centre.

America Artiste, Stokley reveals Kidi is on his music project
America Artiste, Stokley reveals Kidi is on his music project America Artiste, Stokley reveals Kidi is on his music project Pulse Ghana

The discussions included, but was not be limited to his forthcoming LP aptly captioned “Sankofa”. He also answered questions, shared his forecast/prospects for the second half of the year and the rationale for his visit to Ghana.

Recommended articles

It’s been nearly a four-year wait for the follow-up to Stokley’s solo debut album, Introducing Stokley. In his address, the American singer announced his new album “Sankofa” is ready this summer.

The LP plays a host to already three singles, including his first-ever solo number one hit “SHE…,” the Snoop Dogg-assisted jam “Vibrant,” and most recently, the splashing duet “Cascade” featuring The Bonfyre – a project which came paired with an official music video.

The Josh Sikkema and Warf-directed video begin with Stokley having his mind wiped clear of a past lover by doctor Bonfyre. The procedure’s success is in question when he stumbles upon his ex’s belongings (earring, ring) that triggers a cognitive attack.

Other parts of the video below above the two singers performing in a club and rocking out in a warehouse with futuristic female dancers.

Stokley also revealed that he is also in Ghana to shoot a music video that features lynx signee Kidi off the Sankofa Album.

Kidi
Kidi Pulse Ghana

The former lead singer of the hit R&B band Mint Condition stated he is now focusing on his solo career and gearing up to release his sophomore album via a partnership with Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis’ Flyte Tyme/Perspective Records and Bluraffe Entertainment.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

3 things women do when they are cheating

Cheating

20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day

20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day

Married woman and illicit lover get stuck after sex until her husband arrives (Watch)

Married woman and illicit lover get stuck until her husband arrives

A brief walk into the lives of the 5 richest kings in Africa

King Mswati III, Swaziland