ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Blaq Diamond234 drops Multi Genre 50 tracks Mixtape, Network

Selorm Tali

African music icon, Philip Haruna best known as Blaq Diamond234 notable for his infectious blend of Afrobeats, Dancehall, and AfroFusions has released a great body of work titled, “ Network “.

Blaq Diamond
Blaq Diamond

Network was made available in music stores on, 29th September 2023.

In this new project, the crooner gave his fans and listeners a new experience by singing his emotions and state of mind through well-crafted lyrics complemented with captivating instrumentation.

Network is a 50-track sole project divided into five (5) volumes each consisting of ten (10) tracks. Each volume embodies a different genre affirming his prowess in diversity. According to the Blaq Diamond234, the records are woven into each other hence, the message won't be complete without listening to the entire volumes.

Blaq Diamond
Blaq Diamond Blaq Diamond Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The crooner is swiftly inking his name in the music industry or writing history as he has released 50 songs in a day.

All songs were produced and mastered by himself. Despite the aforementioned, The message “ Network “ conveys cuts across personal and societal issues while he entertains.

Before dropping the Mixtape as a whole, Blaq Diamond234 released a single, “Bad Habit “ off the mixtape that created a whole buzz in the industry in anticipation of the mixtape itself. The perfect strategy to get fans yearning for the full meal.

“NETWORK ” really is amassing a lot of views and streams and all digital platforms. This project was produced and mastered by 234 (Blaq Diamond234 ) and executively produced by Hitz Empire.

Stream album here

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kofi Kinaata

Kofi Kinaata's mum melts hearts as she sings rapper's 'Thy Grace' word for word

AFRIMA mourn late Nigerian musician Mohbad

AFRIMA mourns Mohbad, call for institutions in African music industries

Tupac Shakur

Suspect arrested in 1996 Tupac Shakur shooting death

iMullar Sound System: A thriving community for music, dance, fashion

iMullar Sound System: All you need to know about the thriving music and fashion community