Blaq Diamond234 drops Multi Genre 50 tracks Mixtape, Network

In this new project, the crooner gave his fans and listeners a new experience by singing his emotions and state of mind through well-crafted lyrics complemented with captivating instrumentation.

Network is a 50-track sole project divided into five (5) volumes each consisting of ten (10) tracks. Each volume embodies a different genre affirming his prowess in diversity. According to the Blaq Diamond234, the records are woven into each other hence, the message won't be complete without listening to the entire volumes.

Blaq Diamond Pulse Ghana

The crooner is swiftly inking his name in the music industry or writing history as he has released 50 songs in a day.

All songs were produced and mastered by himself. Despite the aforementioned, The message “ Network “ conveys cuts across personal and societal issues while he entertains.

Before dropping the Mixtape as a whole, Blaq Diamond234 released a single, “Bad Habit “ off the mixtape that created a whole buzz in the industry in anticipation of the mixtape itself. The perfect strategy to get fans yearning for the full meal.

“NETWORK ” really is amassing a lot of views and streams and all digital platforms. This project was produced and mastered by 234 (Blaq Diamond234 ) and executively produced by Hitz Empire.