Music Bulldog rates Iwan as best reggae/dancehall artiste in Ghana

Bulldog says Iwan is the "most prolific" reggae/dancehall artiste in Ghana.

Artiste and Repertoire Manager at Zylofon Music, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, has described Iwan as the “most prolific” reggae/dancehall artiste in Ghana.

The Bullhaus Entertainment CEO believes he, together with Iwan, could have achieved more in the music industry had they not party ways so early.

The pair worked together some years back, with Iwan even going on to win the ‘Reggae Song of the Year’ at the 2011Vodafone Ghana Music Awards under Bulldog’s management.

 

Bulldog admits he regrets partying ways with the “Thanks and Praise” hit maker but noted that he has learned his lessons as an artiste manager.

“….I have learnt painful lessons. I can sit here and say that Iwan is the most prolific reggae/dancehall artiste in Ghana. My inexperience at the time made me cut my glory short. Because when he messed up with me I forgot that he was supposed to come through me to be great…,” Bulldog stressed, whiles speaking as a pundit on Daybreak Hitz.

He added that it is advisable not to allow emotions ruin the reputation you have built for yourself.

The artiste manager further touched on the ongoing feud between CEO of RuffTown Records, Bullet and father of the late Ebony Reigns, Opoku Kwarteng.

Both parties have labelled accusations and counter-accusations at each other, in a public fall out that has dominated the media space in recent weeks.

However, Bulldog believes the best thing is for Bullet to render an apology to Mr. Kwarteng in order to settle matters.

“Bullet should just apologise to the father. If the father has said he is ready to sit with Bullet to solve the issue amicably, why can’t Bullet do same? He should just sit with the dad and resolve this once and for all,” he stated.

