Government settles nearly GH₵10million of salaries owed to Black Stars coaches

The government has finally cleared nearly 10 million Ghana cedis in outstanding salaries owed to Black Stars coaches dating back to 2020, with current head coach Otto Addo receiving the largest payout in the settlement.

Otto Addo, who returned for his second stint as Ghana coach in March 2024, had not been paid for eight months since October 2024. The 49-year-old has now received over $420,000 (GH₵4.32 million) covering payments up to March 2025, though he's still owed money for April and May.

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation, led by Minister Kofi Iddie Adams, coordinated the massive settlement following a detailed audit of what coaches were owed since 2020, per JoySports.

Addo's coaching staff have also been paid for the same period. Assistant coach Joseph Laumann received $75,000 (GH₵771,480), fellow assistant John Painstil got $64,864 (GH₵667,162), goalkeepers' trainer Fatau Dauda was paid $19,459 (GH₵200,094), and team coordinator Francis Bugri Tampuli received $33,000 (GH₵339,451).

Amounts paid to former coaches

Former head coach CK Akonnor, who managed Ghana from January 2020 to September 2021, was the biggest single beneficiary with $120,000 (GH₵1.23 million) in back pay. His assistant David Duncan received $40,000 (GH₵411,456).

Chris Hughton, who was sacked after Ghana's disappointing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Côte d'Ivoire, collected $68,904 (GH₵708,622) in unpaid salaries and signing-on fees.

His assistants George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani received $20,833 (GH₵214,244) and $12,500 (GH₵128,580) respectively as owed signing-on fees.

Maxwell Konadu, who worked as assistant to Milovan Rajevac between September 2021 and January 2022, was paid $30,000 (GH₵308,592) in arrears.

Although the Ghana Football Association contracts the coaches, the government is responsible for paying their wages.

This settlement finally addresses a financial obligation that had remained unresolved for years, though the current coaching staff are still owed compensation for the past two months.