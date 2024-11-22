Black Stars coach Otto Addo not paid for 3 months – Reports

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo and his technical team have reportedly not been paid their salaries for about three months.

This is according to a report by Kumasi-based radio station, Kessben FM, but the reason for the delay in payment of the senior men’s national team’s technical staff was not disclosed.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is however, in touch with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to settle the monies owed the coaches per the report. This is to avoid any controversies as reported by Ghanaweb.

This revelation is surprising to many Ghanaians especially with the Black Stars' recent poor performances heavily criticised by a section of the public.

In Addo’s second stint, the Black Stars failed to win any of their six 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON qualifiers and ultimately missed out on the tournament in Morocco.

Ghana finished bottom of Group F with only three points – drawing three and losing three in the process. Angola qualified as group leaders alongside Kwesi Appiah’s Sudan, who finished in second place.

Niger defeated Ghana 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, November 18, 2024, but that wasn’t enough to qualify as Sudan held Angola to a goalless stalemate to finish on eight points – one more than the Menas.

While Addo and his backroom staff wait for their paycheck, the GFA has summoned him to present a technical report of the team’s performances on Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

This follows the Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.