Causing Trouble: A Afrisounds track that celebrates the coming together of rising talents

‘Causing Trouble’ is Afrisounds debut single featuring Naira Marley & King Perry collaborator, Ghetto Boy (UK/GH) and Netherlands-based Afrobeat star, Amartey (NL/GH).

The Afrobeat inspired feel-good anthem narrates the love lives of both singers as they sing their hearts out about the women in their lives they yearn desperately over. ‘Causing Trouble’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally.A catchphrase that echoes in the minds of listeners ‘Causing Trouble’ - a masterful collaboration permeates your ear drums with its sonic nectar leaving listeners absolutely hooked - a refreshing take on showing your true feelings. Both artists explain the track as: ‘’It’s about letting someone know you will do anything to make them happy, as long as they can allow you in their life’’.

Afrisounds is a tastemaker, management consultant created 10-years ago by Niisaul Mettle (Fli5star). Fli5star has a long and respected background as a content creator, manager, consultant and A&R, working behind the likes of J Hus, Afro B, Kenny Allstar, Kida Kudz, Kwamz, Sona, Davido and more. Afrisounds has earned its reputation as a world-class music tastemaker with expertise in merging cultures, sounds and creating a bridge between the UK and the world in terms of music projects.

Ghetto Boy, who has shuffled his time between London and Ghana is recognized for his collaborations with the likes of Naira Marley, Fuse ODG and King Perry. Amartey who has helped to carry the Afrobeat scene in the Netherlands, with his first EP peaking at #1 on the World Music charts. The two came together, just like other serval artists over the years via Afrisounds taking Ghetto Boy to the famous Amsterdam music studio cruise control used by the likes of Aitch, WSTRN, Meek Mill, Qauvo, Lil Baby, Top Notch, Frenna, Popcaan to name a few.

Afrisounds aims to help more emerging and established artists grow in new markets by distributing and licensing more songs while also teaching the next generation of creatives production, recording and digital distribution (DSP) at their London studio.

