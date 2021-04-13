Causing Trouble: A Afrisounds track that celebrates the coming together of rising talents

The Afrobeat inspired feel-good anthem narrates the love lives of both singers as they sing their hearts out about the women in their lives they yearn desperately over. ‘Causing Trouble’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally.A catchphrase that echoes in the minds of listeners ‘Causing Trouble’ - a masterful collaboration permeates your ear drums with its sonic nectar leaving listeners absolutely hooked - a refreshing take on showing your true feelings. Both artists explain the track as: ‘’It’s about letting someone know you will do anything to make them happy, as long as they can allow you in their life’’.