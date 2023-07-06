While promoting his latest album, "5TH Dimension," Stonebwoy expressed his sincere hope that he and Shatta Wale would put their past differences aside and embark on a creative venture together. Recognizing their significant influence as musical powerhouses in Ghana, Stonebwoy emphasized the potential impact their collaboration could have on the music scene.

With a smile, Stonebwoy remarked, "Negotiations are always necessary, especially when it comes to creating high-quality music videos. So, for this collaboration, we might have to argue for about an hour before making it happen."

The once-archrivals, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale reconciled after a highly publicized brawl at the 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) four years ago.

