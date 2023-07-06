During a recent interview, the dancehall superstar expressed his excitement about the prospect of working alongside Shatta Wale, emphasizing the importance of timing in such a collaboration. In a lighthearted manner, Stonebwoy jokingly acknowledged the likelihood of negotiations being necessary to bring their joint project to fruition.
Collabo with Shatta Wale is possible, but we'll fight for one hour first - Stonebwoy
Livingstone Etse Satekla, widely known as Stonebwoy, has recently shared his enthusiasm for the possibility of collaborating with his long-time rival, Shatta Wale, both on stage and in the studio.
While promoting his latest album, "5TH Dimension," Stonebwoy expressed his sincere hope that he and Shatta Wale would put their past differences aside and embark on a creative venture together. Recognizing their significant influence as musical powerhouses in Ghana, Stonebwoy emphasized the potential impact their collaboration could have on the music scene.
With a smile, Stonebwoy remarked, "Negotiations are always necessary, especially when it comes to creating high-quality music videos. So, for this collaboration, we might have to argue for about an hour before making it happen."
The once-archrivals, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale reconciled after a highly publicized brawl at the 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) four years ago.
The incident led to Stonebwoy brandishing a gun, resulting in their arrest and subsequent legal proceedings.
