Dremo begs for Sarkodie's attention again with another diss track (LISTEN)

He goes on to assert that by the time Davido showed up, he was already honing his skills and rap legacy, hence, none of them are his competition.

'Brag' has attracted a diss track from Dremo Drizzy, a Nigerian rapper affiliated with Davido. The Nigerian rapper on a new track he titles 'Burn' addressed Sarkodie as 'delusional' calling him 'Baba Dudu'.

"Baba Dudu, it's not hwo far, it's well so we don't really care if you came before Wiz, OBO, Burna Boy, Asake and Black Sherif. Every name you mentioned, doing better ... focus on Medikal, Shatta Wale and co" Dremo rapped.

Daring Sarkodie to reply in another verse, he said "Michael Owusu Addo, if you don't respond, you losing my bro."

In further attempt to ignite a reply from Sarkodie, Dremo referenced the Ghanaian rapper's back and forth with Yvonne Nelson over the revelation of their secret affair in her 'I Am Not Yvonne' book.

"I am not Yvonne Nelson the author, if you fit reply an actress then reply a rapper," he said in his 'Burn' song below.

However, Sarkodie only schooled and marked Dremo's track, saying "He's got potential" adding that with a few touches, he will be good to go.

This Sarkodie reaction seems not to be enough for Dremo who has decided to drop another track today, 13th May 2024, to seek a response from Sarkodei. Dremo titles the new one "When You Gonna Reply."