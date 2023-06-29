You call Yvonne 'whore' but shagged 'raw' - Prince David Osei jabs Sarkodie

"First of all, let me clap for you baby you are brave but you can't pick and choose what to say pls behave, nobody sent you so Ohemaa if you want to talk, you have to tell the world every n*gga that you f*cked" Sarkodie rapped.

Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson Pulse Ghana

The song has sparked controversy as Yvonne Nelson also clapped back at the rapper. "Insults wont work Michael. Respect womanhood, Im happy the world gets to see how you are playing this and the real you. Young women get to learn from this. You would get the applause for a rap. Still doesn’t change the TRUTH," she tweeted.

Adding his thoughts to support his friend, Prince David Osei took to Twitter to say that Sakodie's reply is full of "Childish Tantrums!!".

"Never let the kid in you destroy the king in you … Whoever sleeps with a woman get her pregnant and don’t own up as man and goes about labeling her “Whore” is the dumbest asshole ever .. She was a “Whore” yet you shagged her unprotected got her pregnant!! God have mercy on those supporting tomfoolery!!," he added.

In another tweet, he said "it's about respecting and valuing the women we have been intimate with in the past. It's never okay to use derogatory terms or make someone feel embarrassed for something as natural as intimacy. Real men treat women with kindness, empathy, and respect, regardless of the circumstances. Let's all strive to create a world where every person is valued and treated with dignity. Take care! Good Morning".

