The video comes as the official visuals for her mild tempo single “Obaa Gbemi”. For the track that talks about a woman wanting more in the bedroom, Eazzy exactly portrayed the concept of the song by only wearing teasing lingerie throughout the music film leaving less for your imagination.

The Ghanaian singer, who has recently disclosed that she is single after a painful breakup but still wants a President to compliment her First Lady title, featured two men in her song who played roles as her bedroom partners.

The video has seen the hashtag #ObaaGbemi trending on social media at the time of this publication some tweeps describing it as second class porn. Watch the video below plus some of the social media comments and tell us what you think.