The dancehall act made the announcement today, 7th February, during his press briefing. According to the C.E.O of the Burniton Music, the reigning MTN Hitmaker winner is now on her own.

Speaking at the event held at Golden Tulip in Accra, Stonebwoy established that his decision to discharge the budding singer from his music is in the best interest to make O.V independently grow her career, adding that doors of his establishment will always be open to her whenever she needs help.

READ ALSO: Dj Switch joins Nancy Pelosi among ‘50 Badass women’ who are changing the world

“Our decision with OV is part of our efforts to restructure the brand. If you are close to me, you’ll know my intent as a manager. I couldn’t see a lot of things until my attention was drawn to it. Because of this, I had to re-structure. It’s in the best interest of the company that she was released. She has our support anytime, any day,” he explained.

OV becomes second artist to leave the record label after Kelvynbwoy, meaning that Stonebwoy record label no more has another artiste on it apart from himself. Watch the below for more.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8RDOTmpfZm/