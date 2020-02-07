InStyle, a popular women's fashion magazine founded in 1994, created a list for its latest issue, to celebrate its 50 most influential women who are changemakers with global impact, and Ghana’s young disc jockey, Dj Switch, made it to the list.

The Australian based magazine publishers placed 79-year-old Nancy Patricia Pelosi, who is an American Democratic Party politician, serving as Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, on top of the list.

The list which placed Ghana’s 12-year-old multi-talented DJ at number 49, also has the likes of 18-year-old multiple Grammy award-winning singer Billie Eilish, 2002 American Idol winner cum Talk Show star, Kelly Clarkson, among other globally recognized women.

Talking about Dj Switch, Instyle wrote “49. Erica Armah-Bra Bulu Tandoh Known as DJ Switch, the 12-year-old superstar has already grabbed the spotlight at gigs like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s Goalkeepers event and snagged the title of Ghana’s best DJ of 2019. The go-getter even has her own foundation, which focuses on gender equality and helps provide learning tools for disadvantaged kids. Her ultimate goal? To become a “Dr. DJ” gynaecologist. “I feel powerful when I am able to give back to society and change a person’s life.”"

The Talented Kidz Season 8 winner, excited about her feat, shared the cover image to the story and wrote “Have you met the @instylemagazine 50 Badass women who are changing the world yet? Whom do you see/know in there?😅 THIS IS HUGE! You can visit https://www.instyle.com/celebrity/badass-50-february-2020 or djswitchghana.com for more info”. See her post below.