Ebo Taylor drops new single off upcoming album, announces world tour dates

Selorm Tali

‘Obi Do Woa' (If Someone Loves You) featuring global music icon Ebo Taylor has been released off his upcoming album ‘JAZZ IS DEAD 021’ scheduled for release in October.

With recent musical performances at We Out Here Festival and Hootananny, Brixton in UK and Festivalle in Sicily, the legendary highlife pioneer is not slowing down any time soon.

This record perfectly showcases his rich and unique vocal finesse, making it a perfect introduction to the long-awaited album with Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad.

The song was recorded in Los Angeles at Linear Labs studio together with some members of the Ebo Taylor Family band from Ghana. As Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad, the forces behind this project, explained, it was a great honour working with the Ghanaian legend.

Jazz Is Dead is a global movement experienced through community and culture. Founded in 2017, it is led by music producers Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad, concert producer Andrew Lojero, and industry veteran Adam Block.

They travel the world searching for rare records and the artists who created them.

Jazz Is Dead seeks to honour the legacies of these musical heroes, including 89-year-old Ebo Taylor, through live concerts, visual media, and new analogue recordings.

‘Jazz Is Dead 021’ is the third edition of the group’s compilation. A tour curated by Jazz Is Dead will see Ebo Taylor tour North America.

For the first time ever, the Ghanaian musician will also perform in Mexico and Brazil. Starting October 9th in Los Angeles, Ebo Taylor will perform with his Family band and Pat Thomas.

Check out the tour dates and cities below.

Oct 9 - @thefordla, LosAngeles, CA

Oct 14 - @revolutionhall, Portland, OR

Oct 15 - @neumos_, Seattle, WA

Oct 18 - @theuctheatre, Berkeley, CA

Oct 20 - @metromusichall, SaltLakeCity, UT

Oct 22 - @cervantesmasterpiece, Denver, CO

Oct 24 - @radioeastaustin, Austin, TX

Oct 26 - @varietyplayhouse, Atlanta, GA

Oct 28 - @finelinempls, Minneapolis, MN

Oct 29 - @thaliahall, Chicago, IL

Oct 31 - @thephoenixtoronto, Toronto, ON

Nov 02 - @paradiserockclub, Boston, MA

Nov 04 - @howardtheatre, WashingtonDC

Nov 07 - @mccartertheatre, Princeton, NJ

Nov 10 - @websterhall, NewYorkCity, NY

Nov 15 - @autentica.bh , Belo Horizonte, BR

Nov 23 - @casanaturamusical , São Paulo, BR

Nov 30 - @foroindierocks, Mexico City, MX

