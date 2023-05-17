Efya bids to break world longest song record; calls for backup from other artists

Pulse Ghana

Efya believes she can contribute to Ghana's record-breaking endeavors through her singing. She envisions creating the longest recorded song, explaining that it doesn't require her to sing continuously on her feet.

Drawing inspiration from Hilda, the singer believes she could sing for several days or sustain a note for an extended period.



“If I can break a record, it will be for the longest song. Sometimes you can do the longest song recorded. I don’t have to be on my feet singing continuously. I could sing for a couple of days; I could hold a note for long. These dirges we have in Ghana are an example, we have 15 minutes of such songs. I could sing for 30 hours if I want to break the record. Hilda recorded 100 hours because she was cooking,” she told Abeiku Santana.



The Ghanaian neo-soul singer said the only challenge, perhaps, is she might not be allowed to recruit other people to participate in it.

“The challenge is that you might have to be the only one to sing. Maybe we might not be allowed to tag other people in it because it will seem easy and another country can beat us easily over it,” she added.

