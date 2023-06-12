E.L electrifies with rock-inspired rendition of 'Chop Life' for Glitch Africa (VIDEO)

This performance marked his first official live session since he released "Chop Life" on April 19.

E.L.'s rendition of "Chop Life" takes viewers on a visually stunning journey, enhanced by the interplay of lighting and set design.

The performance began in a dimly lit room, with multicoloured lights casting an ethereal glow. As the song progressed, the artist seamlessly transitioned between various rooms, and with each move, the lighting shifted, creating a dynamic and immersive experience.

While "Chop Life" is originally an afrobeats track with elements of alternative hip-hop and UK grime, E.L surprised fans with a refreshing rock-inspired adaptation for the Glitch Africa performance.