ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Finding my uniqueness and sound was my toughest - Cina Soul

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Singer-songwriter Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome known in showbiz as Cina Soul has revealed that the toughest moment in her career was finding her uniqueness and sound.

Cina Soul
Cina Soul

According to her, standing out from millions of artists in Ghana and around the world was intentional and the hardest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

"I think finding your sound or what makes you unique is always the hardest part because there are a million artists around the world. Even in Ghana, there are thousands, so what will make you stand out?” she said

In a discussion on TV3's New Day, the Ojorley hitmaker said finding your identity in music is not boxing up your talent however it gives an artist a sense of relatability with their audiences.

She explained discovering different personalities associated with her voice, “It’s like at every point, you find a different type or different side of you. Ojorley was a different side of me for my very first EP… I was like, wait, this is another side of me I didn’t know existed.”

She also spoke heartily about choosing music as a career, however, one of the challenges mentioned was not being financially ready because she was still studying whilst dabbling in her artistry.

Cina Soul is tonight hosting a pre-valentines show, "One night only" at the Accra, Marriot hotel.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jay Z

Billboard & Vibe ranks Jay Z as the greatest rapper of all time

Diana Hamilton

I won't talk about National Cathedral - Diana Hamilton

Bullgod X Appietus

We'll settle in court, Bullgod pursues Appietus for ‘stolen’ money

Christiana Igbokwe

Christiana Igbokwe keeps up with her Grandma’s legacy on ‘’Motherland’’ EP