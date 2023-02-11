Finding my uniqueness and sound was my toughest - Cina Soul

"I think finding your sound or what makes you unique is always the hardest part because there are a million artists around the world. Even in Ghana, there are thousands, so what will make you stand out?” she said

In a discussion on TV3's New Day, the Ojorley hitmaker said finding your identity in music is not boxing up your talent however it gives an artist a sense of relatability with their audiences.

She explained discovering different personalities associated with her voice, “It’s like at every point, you find a different type or different side of you. Ojorley was a different side of me for my very first EP… I was like, wait, this is another side of me I didn’t know existed.”

She also spoke heartily about choosing music as a career, however, one of the challenges mentioned was not being financially ready because she was still studying whilst dabbling in her artistry.