According to her, standing out from millions of artists in Ghana and around the world was intentional and the hardest.
Finding my uniqueness and sound was my toughest - Cina Soul
Singer-songwriter Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome known in showbiz as Cina Soul has revealed that the toughest moment in her career was finding her uniqueness and sound.
Recommended articles
"I think finding your sound or what makes you unique is always the hardest part because there are a million artists around the world. Even in Ghana, there are thousands, so what will make you stand out?” she said
In a discussion on TV3's New Day, the Ojorley hitmaker said finding your identity in music is not boxing up your talent however it gives an artist a sense of relatability with their audiences.
She explained discovering different personalities associated with her voice, “It’s like at every point, you find a different type or different side of you. Ojorley was a different side of me for my very first EP… I was like, wait, this is another side of me I didn’t know existed.”
She also spoke heartily about choosing music as a career, however, one of the challenges mentioned was not being financially ready because she was still studying whilst dabbling in her artistry.
Cina Soul is tonight hosting a pre-valentines show, "One night only" at the Accra, Marriot hotel.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh