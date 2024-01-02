Pulse Picks: Ghanaian artistes who have won international awards

One of the most notable moments of the night came when Ghanaian musician Black Sherif was unveiled as the winner of the prestigious Best International Flow category. The announcement, however, arrived under unique circumstances, as a leaked video from the previous week's recording revealed his victory. Black Sherif triumphed over strong contenders, including Zambia's Sampa the Great, the late South African rapper AKA, and South African hip-hop artist K.O, claiming the coveted award as Africa's sole recipient.

Competing alongside Black Sherif in the Best International Flow category were J Hus (U.K.), Central Cee (U.K.), Gazo (France), Major RD (Brazil), Ninho (France), and Tasha & Tracie (Brazil).

Below are some of Ghanaian celebrities that won international awards this year,

King Promise

King Promise made Ghana proud once more after being adjudged the Best Male Artist in West Africa at the 2023 Afrimma awards.

The awards came off Sunday at the Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, Texas in the United States of America.

‘Terminator’ hitmaker King Promise won big on the night, going home with the Best Male West Africa award.

Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall artist, Shatta Wale has won the Ghana Music Awards UK’s highly coveted Artiste of the Year award.

Music enthusiasts, other musicians, and industry insiders attended the event, which was held on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the Royal Regency in London.

Shatta Wale won over a competitive field of nominees that included King Promise, Piesie Esther, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, and Piesie Esther.

The ‘I Know My Level’ singer met the criteria for the Ghana Music Awards UK Artiste of the Year award, which honours the ultimate winner’s extraordinary contributions to the music industry during the evaluated year.

