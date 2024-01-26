Ghanaian musicians can take a chance as Meek Mill offers to take as low as $150K per verse

Meek Mill recently revealed that he charges $250,000 for a verse, but he's open to negotiating down to $150,000 in the right circumstances. Without a doubt, we believe Ghana will fall under this right circumstance because of the rapper's love for the country.
Ghanaian musicians who are craving to have a music collaboration with American rapper, Meek Mill, can take a chance as the rapper has announced reduced rates for his verse.
On X, Meek shared, "Every time I do a verse I charge 250k and up. If you got 150k on sight and I like the song, we can swap it outtt!!!!"
Most definitely Ghana is blessed with talents like Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, King Promise and others who make very good songs, hence, Meek Mill, will definitely accept $150,000 or even less to do create global monster hit with them.
Comparing this to a 2022 Complex roundup on rapper feature prices, Meek's fee aligns with industry standards. It's notably higher than J. Cole's approach, who clarified that he doesn't charge for a verse. Cole debunked rumors of a $2,000-per-word rate, stating on a podcast, "I'm not charging [anyone] for the verse. I'm doing this because I'm inspired to do it."
Meek Mill later explained that his value extends beyond chart performance. In addition to a verse, artists gain access to his extensive audience, boasting tens of millions of engaged followers. He emphasized the opportunity for collaboration to enhance an artist's reach, providing data, fanbase opportunities, and extensive marketing.
