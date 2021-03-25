The Ghanaian singer whose name is now on the lips of almost all Ghanaian music lovers for her unique talent and style featured the Nigerian act on the remix of her monster hit 'Forever' song which has become a continental favourite.

The remix, few days after its release has jumped to the number spot on Apple Music's Top 100 Ghana songs chart and climbed to number 6 Apple Music's Top 100 Nigeria songs.

Gyakie's 'Forever' remix tops top 100 Ghana songs chart

In an exclusive interview with pulse.com.gh, Gyakie has made it known that the release of the audio isn't all and that she has shot a video with Omah Lay for the song and she will be releasing today, 25th March 2021.

Listen to Gyakie talk about the inspiration behind the song in the video below after she disclosed that she is single though the lyrics of the romantic song suggests that she was singing for the love of her life.