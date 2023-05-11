ADVERTISEMENT
I believe I won the unannounced VGMA Artiste of the Year in 2019 - Stonebwoy (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Stonebwoy believes he won the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year in 2019 despite the cancellation of the category that year.

At the awards ceremony that year, a scuffle ensued between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale on stage.

The incident brought the award ceremony to a halt for about an hour. In managing the chaos birthed by the rivalry between the two acts, that night, the organisers did not announce the winner for the Artiste of the Year category.

The BHIM Nation president, who was a nominee for Artiste of the Year at the 2023 VGMAs, discussed the sad situation 3 years after it occurred in an interview on TV3 New Day. He acknowledged his prior successes.

Not to forget that I’ve been here before, I won AOTY in 2015 and went on to win the BET Awards and I think that I won it in 2019 and maybe one day they are going to hand it over because there was a win,” Stonebwoy stated.

After returning to the award scheme, Stonebwoy was nominated for the Artiste of the Year category. However, he lost it to Black Sherif. Accordingly, he congratulated Black Sherif for his hard work and showmanship during the awards.

Shoutout to Blacko, I was chilling with Blacko right there, whoever arranged it, made us sit together, I was chilling with him,” he noted “Congratulations to everyone who won from King Promise to Epixode, trust me I really enjoyed myself.

Stonebwoy expressed regret for his conduct in 2019 and expressed gratitude for the organizers' and Charterhouse's labor of love.

If they give me the award, I’ll definitely take it. Shoutout to Madam Theresa and Eniola, I personally respect them very much and I know they understand how much I respect Ghana music and definitely, it’s like our Grammys, wherever I go I speak about it, I hold no malice against them,” he added.

