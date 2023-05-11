I believe I won the unannounced VGMA Artiste of the Year in 2019 - Stonebwoy (VIDEO)

The incident brought the award ceremony to a halt for about an hour. In managing the chaos birthed by the rivalry between the two acts, that night, the organisers did not announce the winner for the Artiste of the Year category.

The BHIM Nation president, who was a nominee for Artiste of the Year at the 2023 VGMAs, discussed the sad situation 3 years after it occurred in an interview on TV3 New Day. He acknowledged his prior successes.

“Not to forget that I’ve been here before, I won AOTY in 2015 and went on to win the BET Awards and I think that I won it in 2019 and maybe one day they are going to hand it over because there was a win,” Stonebwoy stated.

After returning to the award scheme, Stonebwoy was nominated for the Artiste of the Year category. However, he lost it to Black Sherif. Accordingly, he congratulated Black Sherif for his hard work and showmanship during the awards.

“Shoutout to Blacko, I was chilling with Blacko right there, whoever arranged it, made us sit together, I was chilling with him,” he noted “Congratulations to everyone who won from King Promise to Epixode, trust me I really enjoyed myself.

Stonebwoy expressed regret for his conduct in 2019 and expressed gratitude for the organizers' and Charterhouse's labor of love.