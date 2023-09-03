"I challenge him to undertake a two-hour live performance' -Vida Adutwumwaa dares Shatta Wale

In response to Shatta Wale's recent attack on fellow artist Stonebwoy, where he referred to Stonebwoy as a "curtain raiser," Ms. Adutwumwaa has voiced her disapproval of Shatta Wale's tendency to engage in unnecessary and disparaging conversations about his fellow artists.

In a discussion on UTV Showbiz Night, she contends that Shatta Wale's shallow mindset and attitude are hindrances to his artistic progress and growth.

Comparing Shatta Wale's performances to those of Stonebwoy, she suggests that Stonebwoy, whom Shatta Wale belittles, has consistently improved his craft and live performances over the years, unlike Shatta Wale, who relies on miming and backing songs.

Ms. Adutwumwaa believes that Shatta Wale has lost sight of his role as an artist and instead engages in pointless arguments on social media, focusing on baseless criticisms and undermining the hard work of fellow artists.

She also references Stonebwoy's response to recent comparisons between Ghanaian and Nigerian artists, highlighting that Stonebwoy is not discouraged by the pressure but rather views it as motivation to accelerate his growth.

Ms. Adutwumwaa asserts that Stonebwoy is equally capable of achieving success on international stages like artists such as Davido. However, the lack of proper support and infrastructure in Ghana's music industry hinders this progress.

