I was disappointed I didn't win the VGMA ‘Songwriter of the Year award – Fameye

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Talented Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and performer, Fameye has recounted his disappointment at not winning the ‘Songwriter of the Year category at the last Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

Fameye
The 'Praise' singer was keenly nominated alongside mates Black Sherif, Diana Hamilton, Ewura Abena, Piesie Esther, and Perez Muzik.

The plaque was picked up by gospel musician Perez Music.

The singer mentioned that he put in all the work in writing and putting out a great message through his sounds which he believes he duly deserved the accolade as best songwriter but it was unfortunate he lost.

“Honestly, I was a little bit disappointed, even though the awards are just for bragging rights. Sometimes your fans get disappointed because they want to get the bragging right and be sitting somewhere and boast about you,” he told Andy Dosty.

He further noted that he expected Piesie Esther to win the award should he not win it but it swerved her as well. “Honestly I knew that if I don’t win maybe Piesie Esther will take it.”

“I didn’t even know that Perez song. I only heard it after he was announced as the winner of the category. But I think he deserved it because it sounded nice when they played in the auditorium.” he added

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
