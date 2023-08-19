I was disappointed I didn't win the VGMA ‘Songwriter of the Year award – Fameye

The plaque was picked up by gospel musician Perez Music.

The singer mentioned that he put in all the work in writing and putting out a great message through his sounds which he believes he duly deserved the accolade as best songwriter but it was unfortunate he lost.

“Honestly, I was a little bit disappointed, even though the awards are just for bragging rights. Sometimes your fans get disappointed because they want to get the bragging right and be sitting somewhere and boast about you,” he told Andy Dosty.

He further noted that he expected Piesie Esther to win the award should he not win it but it swerved her as well. “Honestly I knew that if I don’t win maybe Piesie Esther will take it.”