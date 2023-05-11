I'll be there! I already do gospel but in the street department - Blacko to Piesie Esther

"I will be there because I do gospel songs already. ‘Oil in my head’ is a gospel song same as ‘Soja’. Most of the songs I do is gospel, street gospel. So I am in the gospel fraternity but street department" he said in response to Piesie’s request

Ghanaian gospel musician, Piesie Esther in an interview with Joy FM, acknowledged the unique voice of Black Sherif and wished he considered joining the gospel music community.

According to her, she looks forward to seeing the VGMA Artist of the Year become an influential gospel artist who helps spread the gospel through singing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He has that kind of powerful voice. I love his voice. It is my wish that someday he will come and join me in gospel,” she said.

The ‘Waye Me Yei’ hitmaker also expressed her desire in working with Black Sherif as soon as possible on a gospel project.

Black Sherif emerged as the Artiste of the Year at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) on Saturday May 6, 2023..

Black Sherif won three awards on the night which included the prestigious Artiste of the Year, Best Hip Pop Song, and Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year Award.

His fiercest competitor, Piesie Esther had also won the Gospel Song of the Year and the Gospel Artiste of the Year but missed out on the ultimate to the Konongo soldier.