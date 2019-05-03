In a Twitter post, the singer shared a photo of himself accompanied by his bold proclamation.

“The Messi of Ghana Music #Scopatumana,” Patapaa said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

The ‘One-corner’ hit maker has been one of the hottest musicians in Ghana, since breaking out two years ago.

Patapaa was also nominated for the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, and also scooped the Most Popular Song award at last year’s 3Music awards.

He also had the highlight of his career, after being selected to perform at last year’s Ghana Meets Naija Concert, alongside continental greats like Wizkid Tiwa Savage and Stonebwoy.

Currently, the singer is shattering the Twitter trends after going viral once again with his “skopatomana” challenge.