The Swedru based musician brought some excitement to music lovers as his rap in a new song blew the minds of fans.

Patapaa’s verse on the song he featured titled "Daavi", went viral because nobody seems to understand his lyrics as it sounds like he was just rattling something gibberish with some swag.

However, it has turned a thing of fun as some fans have recorded videos of themselves trying to mimic his viral flow on the beat.

Watch some hilarious videos from the #skopatumana challenge below featuring some popular faces like actress Nikki Samonas among others.