King Wale made the comments after he shared a photo of himself with Wendy Shay in the studio, where we smell something is cooking between the two.

“The Queen visited me today My new artiste of the year !! @wendyshayofficial Guess what song is coming” he captioned the hot shot which he shared on Instagram.

Wendy Shay, 23, a budding musician who is signed to Rufftown Record, a record label, owned by Bullet of Ruff n Smooth fame, has gained some popularity in the Ghanaian music space within a year of doing music professionally.

The “Uber Driver” singer, has been nominated in this year’s VGMAs new artiste of the year category, among the likes of Quamina MP, Kelvyn Boy, Eddie Khae, La Meme Gang and Dope Nation but it looks like Shatta Wale has already crowned her the winner.

See his post below and tell us if you agree with him.