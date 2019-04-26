Speaking to Ibrahim Ebro Darden, a renowned American media executive, who hosts the music radio station owned by Apple Inc, the Tema based rapper said that Drake makes rapping so easy and that motivated him to start rapping as well.

“I am making music because of Drake … Drake made me feel like rapping is so easy, how he was rapping and like saying his story and stuff, I felt like yeah I can do this too, so that’s how I started, so like I am Drake stan actually” he said.

The “Grind Day” rapper, is set to release his much anticipated second EP, titled “Life From Nkrumah Krom II” which has 9 songs, featuring the likes of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Mr Eazi and South African rapper, Nasty C.

Speaking on Beats 1, Kwesi Arthur also narrated how he never imagined going global with his craft until “Ground UP Chale”, a social media platform that supports underground acts, came his way with some grooming and support that exposed him to some fans.

Watch more from the video below.