In the spirit of today being a throwback Thursday, the “Makaa Maka” rapper shared a video of himself granting an interview about some challenges some underground acts were facing as at then.

Before the video ended, young Reggie Rockstone was captured performing on stage just as budding Ghanaian rapper, Kwesi Arthur does now. The Hip Life Grandpapa noticed the “Grind Day” vibe he had back then, therefore, he gave some props to the “Grind Day” rapper.

“Throwback of young Rock complaining about how underground cats are treated!! As far back I was about fairness in all as u hear me here! I have lived hip-hop and living the hiplife! bless the legendary Dj Pogo! ( he looking at me like “rock don’t say no names!!!😂) @realpeterock this was when we opened for yall😂bless u brother @ohenesavant #yankee/UK/GH #11:11 #doall #still ( used to Kwesi Arthur my swag! no shirt panther!😂) bruce lee tins @kwesiarthur_” he wrote.

Watch the video below.