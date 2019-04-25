The “Hand To Mouth” rapper has been criticized by many, who claim he is stingy. However, the musician keeps saying that he is not bothered by those thoughts because he knows himself very well as someone who isn’t stingy and he won’t be bulldozed to prove that to the public.

Living by this thought, the rapper, without showing it on social media or mentioning it anywhere, has donated some money and provisions to a sick old woman in Tema but a grandson, to the beneficiary of King Sark’s kind gesture, has now made it public.

Via a comment on Twitter, a user, Flyboi Qwaku, in replying a tweet by Sarkodie’s wrote: “My sister told me u have given my sick grandma money n provisions in tema may the Lord almighty bless u”.

Pulse.com.gh has reached out to Qwaku for some more information and clarification about his tweet but we haven’t gotten any feedback yet.

The rapper hasn’t responded to the tweet either but in some other new tweets, he advised South African rapper, Aka, not to pay attention to people who criticize him for either publicizing or keeping his charity donations private.

See his tweet below and tell us what you think.