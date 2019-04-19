In a video gaining attention on social media, the actress, is seen checking out a 'tear rubber' car which someone came to park in her house before she even woke from bed Friday morning.

According to a young man, who was in Tracey's house before the car was brought, the four wheel automobile, is a present for the actress and its documents were delivered as well, when the car was brought.

Tracey, who never hesitates from flaunting some of her assets online, was totally in shock and appeared lost whilst witnessing the Good Friday gesture, from her unknown Good Samaritan.

Watch more from the video below.