Cantonments set to welcome ARLO: A prime investment development by Devtraco Plus

Cantonments is set to welcome a new residential development perfected for modern city living. ARLO Cantonements is developed by Ghana’s leading o luxury real estate developer, Devtraco Plus.

With one of the most impressive portfolios of premium real estate in the country, Devtraco Plus is renowned for developing high rental-yielding properties for investors.

With a launch date set for June 12, 2025, ARLO will feature mostly studios and one-bedroom apartments designed to be luxurious and functional for the seasoned and aspirational investor. ARLO also offers select two-bedroom apartments and a penthouse for residents seeking more space without compromising ARLO’s design ethos.

ARLO’s prime location, Cantonments , offers both short-term and long-term residents easy access to the Kotoka International Airport, the business districts and a wealth of cultural, culinary and recreational hubs that are among the best Accra has to offer. The project is also just a few minutes’ drive away from the city’s beautiful beaches.

As a proud Ghanaian brand, Devtraco Plus has spearheaded a revolution which has brought world-class residential, commercial, mixed-use, and hotel developments to Ghana’s real estate market. The Address, The Pelican Hotel Apartments, The Edge, and NoVa are but a few of Devtraco Plus’ projects that have become standout attractions in Cantonments , Airport Residential Area, Labone, and Roman Ridge.

Its operations over the years have resulted in transforming the city's skyline, creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs, generating significant returns for real estate investors, strengthening Ghana’s tourism credentials, and driving the economy's overall growth.