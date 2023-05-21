The Terminator hitmaker, speaking on UTV's showbiz night explained that people are entitled to their opinions and what they think, however, he believes he worked twice as hard to clinch the plaque for Album of the Year.
It's my time to shine and I embrace it - King Promise responds to critics
Ghanaian Afrobeats musician, Gregory Nii Bortey Newman, who goes by the moniker King Promise has reacted to public claims that he is not deserving of the Album of the Year Award at the recent 24th VGMA.
Recommended articles
"Everyone is entitled to their opinion, and I'm okay with that, People equally had a problem when from 2019 I couldn't pick up any award so that's how the game is.
I love Black Sherrif and I enjoy his album, every nominee in that category is deserving of it but it's an honor I was recognized for my hard work
I'm grateful for the honor and I appreciate my fans for believing in my craft and supporting me people can feel however they want to feel it doesn't change it, It's my time to shine and I embrace it"
After years of going home empty-handed and disappointed, KingPromise finally picked up the awards for ‘Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste’ beating competition from the likes of Camidoh, King Promise, Gyakie, Kidi, Wendy Shay, and Kelvyn Boy to get this long-awaited award and also one of the most coveted awards of the night 'Album of the Year
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh