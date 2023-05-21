It's my time to shine and I embrace it - King Promise responds to critics

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion, and I'm okay with that, People equally had a problem when from 2019 I couldn't pick up any award so that's how the game is.

I love Black Sherrif and I enjoy his album, every nominee in that category is deserving of it but it's an honor I was recognized for my hard work

I'm grateful for the honor and I appreciate my fans for believing in my craft and supporting me people can feel however they want to feel it doesn't change it, It's my time to shine and I embrace it"

ADVERTISEMENT