Kelvyn Boy says he wants to do a collabo with Stonebwoy to clear people’s thoughts

He expressed, "The only Ghanaian artist I need on my song for a lot of reasons is Stonebwoy; for a lot of reasons."

Kelvyn Boy then elaborated on his motivations, stating that he wants to sing with Stonebwoy again, prove to people that he has no issues with him, and believes that Stonebwoy's involvement can help promote his songs.

“For a lot of reasons because I want to sing with him again, I want to have that feeling with him again, I want to clear people’s thoughts and I want to make music; I want to make money. I know when people see a song by myself and Stonebwoy, people will rush to listen to it. So, for business-wise and whatever, I just want to make music with Stonebwoy again,” he added.

Kelvyn Boy joined Stonebwoy's record label, Burniton Music Group, in 2018. However, their working relationship was terminated a year later, leading to a disagreement between the two artists.