Kelvyn Boy says he wants to do a collabo with Stonebwoy to clear people’s thoughts

Dorcas Agambila

Kelvyn Boy, has disclosed his readiness to collaborate with his former record label President, Stonebwoy should the opportunity fly his way.

Kelvyn Boy and Stonebwoy

Kelvyn Boy, who greatly admires Stonebwoy's work, stated his wish to collaborate with the Dancehall artist based on various reasons. In an interview with Guide Radio, as shared by AccraGuy on Twitter, Kelvyn Boy discussed his eagerness to work with Stonebwoy.

Stonebwoy Kelvyn Boy

He expressed, "The only Ghanaian artist I need on my song for a lot of reasons is Stonebwoy; for a lot of reasons."

Kelvyn Boy then elaborated on his motivations, stating that he wants to sing with Stonebwoy again, prove to people that he has no issues with him, and believes that Stonebwoy's involvement can help promote his songs.

“For a lot of reasons because I want to sing with him again, I want to have that feeling with him again, I want to clear people’s thoughts and I want to make music; I want to make money. I know when people see a song by myself and Stonebwoy, people will rush to listen to it. So, for business-wise and whatever, I just want to make music with Stonebwoy again,” he added.

Kelvyn Boy joined Stonebwoy's record label, Burniton Music Group, in 2018. However, their working relationship was terminated a year later, leading to a disagreement between the two artists.

During his time with the record label, Kelvyn Boy released two hit songs, "Toffee" and "Na You." He also featured in Stonebwoy's widely popular song, "Kpo k3k3."

