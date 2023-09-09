Kuami Eugene teases fans with upcoming album 'Love & Chaos'

To tease the forthcoming album, the 2020 VGMA 'Artiste of the Year' shared a video on Friday, September 8, 2023, featuring a car set on fire.

The video shows him pouring what appears to be petrol on items that symbolize his brand, and then he sets them ablaze along with a car.

The 'Love & Chaos' project is a collaborative effort between EMPIRE and Lynx Entertainment and is scheduled for release in October 2023.

Kuami Eugene had taken a break from the music scene following the loss of his father, which occurred just a month after he buried his grandmother in June of this year.