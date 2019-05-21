This is what rising highlife artiste Blaq Ant portrays in his latest potential banger, titled “Menko Me Da”.

Featuring another rising rapper Kryspaddy, the title translates from the Akan dialect as ‘I sleep alone.

Produced by Survivor Beatz, Blaq Ant sheds more light on how it feels to sleep alone when you are deeply in love with someone.

Kryspaddy, on the other hand, delivers some matured bars which perfectly complements the chorus.

Enjoy the full sound below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.