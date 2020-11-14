Megborna, whose rising fame kicked off in KNUST for his creative works, titles this new piece 'Death To The Ballot'. In this work, Megborna is calling on all citizens to reflect and ask questions on the systems of governance, which keeps the governed in a matrix that hinders genuine growth and happiness.

“Around here, we live day to day and when we get paid, it’s only because we’ve got bills to pay. See, create the system, systematically set it such that the system forces them to work for the system and when the system pays them it’s only because they have to pay back the system for the services the system provided them,” Megborna lamented in the piece.

Taking on elections and its essence which must have electorates at the core, Megborna in the piece said, "this be the place where we go hungry from cooking food Thirsty in an ever-flowing water We dying out of hunger even in bumper harvest … where e ketch even deebees dey bleed" before using the chorus of the work to ask that " what are we filing for? what are we voting for? what are we dying for? what are we living for?"

Ghanaian poet Megborna

Megborna drew inspiration from the likes of Akpalu, Fela Kuti and Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, in a more energetic contemporary Ghanaian pidgin tongue for the making of the 4minutes 38 seconds spoken-word piece.

'Death To Ballot' has been released with its African themed official video, which features dancers and body artists displaying the rich culture of the continent. Watch the video below and don't forget your reviews are welcomed.