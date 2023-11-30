Moffy creates banger out of Afropop and Jama blend as he drops party warmer track 'Joo'

Produced by the talented Insvne Auggie with additional highlife guitar chords by Mēl the producer, "JOO" takes you on a joyful musical journey filled with praise and admiration for love.

Moffy Pulse Ghana

MOFFY's lyrics, sung in both English and the melodious Ga language, are dedicated to a special someone who's captured his heart. It's a charming expression of love set to a captivating beat, guaranteed to have you grooving along.

He is the artist behind the fast favourite, ‘Sweet Feeling.’ MOFFY is part of the up-and-coming collective, 99 PHACES, which is currently making waves in Ghana.

"JOO" showcases MOFFY's musical prowess and his ability to create tunes that resonate with you deeply. This is more than just a catchy tune; it's a melodic masterpiece ready to hit the airwaves and get your feet tapping.