ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Moffy creates banger out of Afropop and Jama blend as he drops party warmer track 'Joo'

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian fast-rising emerging act, MOFFY has released a new single titled ‘JOO’ which is from the Ga language and translates into the English word ‘dance.’

MOFFY
MOFFY

"JOO" is a fusion of Afropop and Ghanaian Jama-inspired sounds, a perfect addition to the celebratory December jams music lovers anticipate every year.

Recommended articles

Produced by the talented Insvne Auggie with additional highlife guitar chords by Mēl the producer, "JOO" takes you on a joyful musical journey filled with praise and admiration for love.

Moffy
Moffy Moffy Pulse Ghana

MOFFY's lyrics, sung in both English and the melodious Ga language, are dedicated to a special someone who's captured his heart. It's a charming expression of love set to a captivating beat, guaranteed to have you grooving along.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is the artist behind the fast favourite, ‘Sweet Feeling.’ MOFFY is part of the up-and-coming collective, 99 PHACES, which is currently making waves in Ghana.

"JOO" showcases MOFFY's musical prowess and his ability to create tunes that resonate with you deeply. This is more than just a catchy tune; it's a melodic masterpiece ready to hit the airwaves and get your feet tapping.

MOFFY's music is all about celebrating love and life. His gentle and genuine approach to love, shines through in his music and "JOO" embodies these themes perfectly.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuse ODG and Kuami Eugene join forces to unleash ‘100%’

Fuse ODG and Kuami Eugene join forces to unleash ‘100%’

Kuami Eugene

'Magnom didn't think I was good' - Kuami Eugene

Fad Lan sells out Aliu Mahama Stadium in thrilling 'Amazing' concert

Fad Lan sells out Aliu Mahama Stadium in thrilling 'Amazing' concert

MOFFY

Moffy creates banger out of Afropop and Jama blend as he drops party warmer track 'Joo'