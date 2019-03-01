According to the “16 years” singer, NAM1 is a very close friend to her who sometimes makes suggestions to how she creates her music. “I’m very cool with Nana Appiah but nobody approached me to be part of the label,” she said.

Speaking on KFS’ Homerun Tv Show, pulse.com.gh also heard the singer saying that “we talk, anytime I share something about music he encourages me and he’ll listen to it and he’ll actually tell me something about the music”.

However, despite her relationship with the Menzgold C.E.O, MzBel added that she was not even interested in joining his Zylofon Music or any other record label.

The 39-year-old musician explained that she’s worked with a lot of people but they always try to change her personality in the name of re-branding but that doesn’t work for her because she loves to be herself.

For this purpose, the singer emphasized that she’s promised herself not to work with anyone. “So I said to myself that I wasn’t going to work with anybody, anybody who wants to work with me, will work under me, I’ll call the shot and you will follow along,” she said