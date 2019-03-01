Suzzy William, a prolific screen goddess at her prime shockingly passed on at age twenty-three through a ghastly accident in Accra.

The “War Of War” actress died on the 8th September 2005 and threw the entire Nation into a state of mourning that her body wasn’t’ even laid in state for the public out of fear that her burial ceremony won’t be able to contain the crowd.

Considered as an inspiration to contemporary actresses, fellow actress, Yvonne Nelson has shared an excerpt of a movie in which Suzzy featured to eulogize the gone soul.

Yvonne’s post came with a succinct caption to wish the “angel’ a peaceful rest in her eternal life but most importantly with a video of the late actress doing what she did best.

See Miss Nelson’s Instagram post below.