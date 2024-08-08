Ohemaa Mercy launches 11th Tehillah Experience 2024 themed 'The Bethel'

As the headline act, Ohemaa Mercy, celebrated for her stage presence and creativity, is expected to deliver an outstanding performance.

Ohemaa Mercy expressed her excitement about this year’s edition, promising an unforgettable worship experience that will bring attendees closer to God.

This year’s Tehillah Experience, themed "The Bethel," aims to inspire believers to spread the gospel and fulfill their divine purpose.

Ohemaa Mercy emphasised the importance of worship as a tool for evangelism and personal spiritual growth.

She is known for several hit songs, including "Aseda," "Wofiri Mu," "Thank You," "Obeye," "Edin Jesus," "Ma De Me," "Wobeye Kese," "Adom Bi," and "Menmu."

Organised by Ohemaa Mercy Ministries, the concert aims to fulfill the spiritual needs of attendees, drawing Christians and gospel music enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds.

The event will feature a lineup of celebrated gospel artists from Ghana and beyond, including Piesie Esther, Mama Esther, Cece Twum, Nacee, Uncle Ato, Ebuka Emmanuel Hillary from Nigeria and a host of artists.

These artists are expected to lead powerful worship sessions that will elevate the spiritual atmosphere and leave a lasting impact on attendees.

The event promises a spiritually enriching experience through praise and worship.

Attendees will enjoy inspirational live musical performances, with all artists ready to give their best on stage.

In addition to Ohemaa Mercy, a selection of renowned gospel performers will also grace the event, adding to the excitement.

Starting at 4 p.m., the concert will be broadcast live on social media platforms, including Facebook and YouTube.

Since its inception in 2014, the Tehillah Experience has grown to become one of the most significant gospel music events in Ghana.