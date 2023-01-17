Performing with Samini is my greatest achievement so far; Danny Lampo talks music journey

Danny went ahead to produce a couple of songs with their videos, along the lane Danny came to Ghana and also did some projects with some upcoming artists here. He featured Thiago Beezy and Hafiz on a song titled (We Dey) produced by award-winning producer Brainy Beatz.

Danny also known as Daddy Lampo currently lives between the UK and Ghana. When back to the UK Daddy worked on other projects and released “Ebony” which became a mega-hit in the UK and the song got him featured on BBC and various outlets it also got featured in a movie titled “Forced” directed by Ghanaian international movie director and promoter Danny Erskine.

“Ebony” by Danny Lampo is one of the most talked about songs in the UK and other parts of Europe. His contribution to the music industry in the UK is so tremendous that you can’t leave him out when talking about musicians with impact in the diaspora. His new release “Number One” which featured fast-rising female vocalist AJ Safoa is also topping charts all over the world.

Danny Lampo has won numerous awards in both Ghana and Europe and even got nominated with his song “Ebony” under the category of UK-based Afro pop song of the year.

He was as well billed to perform at the Ghana party in the park 2021 which was organized by Akwaaba UK where he performed alongside some top MCs from Ghana and Nigeria.

He performed with Sarkodie, Yaw Tog, Kofi Jamah, Amerado, Darkoo, King Promise among others. Not only that, but he’s also worked and connected with some big Ghanaian artiste based in the UK like Reggie and Bollie, Stephanie Benson, Star Vicy among others.

Danny Lampo released a project called “Make We Enter” which features Kwamz. The song is doing wonders on the global charts.

Danny Lampo is one of the few artistes from Ghana who had a great year from 2020 as he was on almost all the big shows in the UK with some big stars including Grammy award-winning artistes Anthony Hamilton and Tiana Kocher

The UK-based Ghanaian afrobeat, hip-hop artiste Danny Lampo performed with Samini in Leeds, he made a post after his performance.

"My performance with Samini is one of my greatest achievement as an artiste, I've always loved and wished to be on the same stage with Samini from the very day I started doing music, and it has been a dream come true," he said.