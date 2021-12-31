Pulse Picks: Top 10 Ghanaian music videos of 2021

In recent months, Ghanaian artistes have created and debuted a few music videos that are performing very well based on YouTube in conditions of numbers and quality.

Many of them whose channels are monetised are making colossal amounts of cash from the best video real time streaming platform on the planet, Youtube.

We have held tabs in the year under survey, and these are the best ten Ghana music recordings.

Kofi Kinaata - Something Nice feat. Patoranking

The prolific Ghanaian songwriter and singer premiered ‘Something Nice’ on January 26, 2021, to begin the year.

Nigeria’s music superstar Patoranking delivered expertly in the song and music video.

The video is ably directed by Babs and stars vixen and comedian SDK Dele to tell the story with different scenes.

‘Something Nice’ has accrued over two million views on YouTube, making it one of the best performing music videos of Kofi Kinaata on YouTube.

Gyakie - Forever (Remix) feat. Omah Lay

Gyakie has taken over the female music space within just a year, and she’s reigning. Even though the original song gave her the breakthrough, the remix with Nigerian singer Omah Lay guaranteed her a crossover.

The video is top-notch and directed by Nigeria’s Dammy Twitch. The video has over 21 million views already.

Stonebwoy - Blessing feat. Vic Mensa

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy premiered ‘Blessing’ featuring American rapper Vic Mensah on April 16, 2021.

As always, Stonebwoy doesn’t joke with his costume and delivery. Denzel Williams directed the video, which has over 2 million views so far on YouTube.

Kwesi Arthur - Winning feat. Vic Mensa

The young Ghanaian rapper out doored his much-anticipated music video for ‘Winning’ on May 14, 2021.

The stunning video features popular American rap artiste Vic Mensah and is directed by award winning filmmaker David Duncan. Juicxxx takes the production credit.

‘Winning’ has over 600,000 views so far on YouTube.

KiDi - Touch It

‘Touch It’ from the camp of KiDi, the Lynx Entertainment artiste, is one of his best music videos and hit songs in his career.

KiDi released ‘Touch It’ on May 12, 2021, from his ‘Golden Boy’ album. The video has a splendid setting and choreography that is eye catching.

Celebrated Ghanaian video director Rex, directed ‘Touch It’ by Kidi, has over 15 million views on Youtube as of the year.

Black Sherif - First Sermon

Black Sherif’s ‘First Sermon’ is the record that catapulted him into the limelight. Released on May 21, 2021, ‘First Sermon’ had the elements everyone, especially the youth, can relate to.

An aggressive singer, who got the backing of some loyalists in a ghetto setting, a scene that is quite common to the ‘street’ boys and girls.

Even though the video has low quality and is directed by himself, he has garnered over 2 million views on YouTube.

Jay Bahd - Y3 Y3 Dom feat. Skyface SDW, Reggie, Kwaku DMC, City Boy, Kawabanga & O’Kenneth

Jay Bahd literally assembled the ‘Asaaka’ acts for ‘Y3 Y3 Dom,’ which is being played everywhere. The ‘Y3 Y3 Dom’ audiovisuals were released on June 11, 2021.

Kumerican musicians like Skyface SDW, Reggie,Kwaku DMC, City Boy, Kawabanga & O’Kenneth are all featured on the song.

‘Y3 Y3 Dom’ is directed by Junnie Annan and has over 1.5 million eyes watching it so far.

Sarkodie - No Fugazy

The king of Ghanaian rap, Sarkodie showed class and defined the culture of rap when he premiered ‘No Fugazy’ on April 22, 2021, off his ‘No Pressure’ album.

You can see thousands of dollars were invested into the video production that showed the extravagant lifestyle of Sarkodie and owning an expensive fleet of cars.

A beautiful, but simple video without unnecessary scenes. The director of Sarkodie’s ‘No Fugazy’ is Capone.

The video has numbers above 1.2 million views.

Okyeame Kwame - Yee Ko feat. Kuami Eugene

‘Yee Ko’ happens to be one of the features of Kuami Eugene in 2021 that became an instant hit; he actually gave Okyeame Kwame a hit song after so many years.

Okyeame Kwame premiered the official music video for YEE KO on June 13 2021.

The video was shot with a mobile phone in the house of Okyeame Kwame with his kids all around. So simple, but with a good storyline.

The video over 3 million views on YouTube alone.

KiDi - Spiritual feat. Kuami Eugene & Patoranking

Two frontline musical acts of Lynx Entertainment led by KiDi collaborated to get Nigerian dancehall act Patoranking for this record.

KiDi premiered the music video for ‘Spiritual’ on February 15, 2021. A top-notch video well planned and executed with several scenes in an Afrocentric lifestyle.

The video is directed by the award-winning Rex, a Ghanaian video director who is the brain behind most of the incredible music videos in Ghana and beyond.