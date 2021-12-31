Quiz: How well do you know Sarkodie?
Only true Sarkodie's stans can score even 50 per cent of this quiz.
Recommended articles
What is Sarkodie's real name?
Michael Owusu Addo
Osei Kwame Owusu
Owusu Addo Jnr
Kofi Owusu Addo
Michael Owusu Addo Jnr
Michael Owusu Addo Next question
What is Sarkodie's breakthrough single?
I'm in love with you feat. Efya
Baby feat. Mugeez
Borga feat. J-Town
Adonai feat. Castro
Mewu feat. Akwaboah
Baby feat. Mugeez Next question
Tracy Sarkcess' real name
Obaapa Tracy Sarkodie
Tracy Owusu Ado
Tracy Amoahene
Jane Tracy Owusu
Tracy Owusu Addo
Tracy Owusu Addo Next question
How many BET Awards has Sarkodie won?
4
2
6
8
1
2 Next question
This includes BET hip-Hop Awards
What is Sarkodie's most-watched music video on YouTube?
Pon Di Ting ft. Banky W
Pain Killer ft. Runtown
Can't Let You Go ft. King Promise
Lucky ft. Rudeboy
Adonai ft. Castro
Adonai ft. Castro Next question
Which year did Sarkodie start Rapperholic?
2013
2011
2012
2010
2009
2012 Next question
How many studio albums has Sarkodie released (as of 2021)?
6
7
5
4
8
6 Next question
Many times, a lot of fans argue that he has 7 studio albums but that is not true. His T.M.G album is a collaborative album with Jayso -- which doesn't qualify as a solo album for Sark.
You are nothing close to Sarkodie's fan base. Please do me a favour and 'GERRA RA HERE"!
Share your score:
You are a one-off fan of Sarkodie. You only listen to him when he has new song. There's nothing special about your love for Sarkodie.
Share your score:
Good, but you are not a Sarkodie stan yet.
Share your score:
You are almost a Sarkodie stan. Keep up the enery!
Share your score:
You are officially a Sarkodie stan. Well done!
Share your score:
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh