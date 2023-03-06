Raffeal returns with emotive love-spinner, “Let You Go”

Pulse Ghana

“It was not my own heart break, but this song was inspired from an experience of one of my homeboys. He got his heart broken, and he kept saying he can’t let her go. So, I started writing a song from his perspective and decided why he wouldn’t let her go and turned it into a song,” he says.

With its sped-up snippet already making the rounds on TikTok and Instagram, “Let You Go” is that record that is set to sail across charts across in markets, with the song thriving for its shock and replay value.

Commenting further on his career, Raffeal retraces his steps down memory lane, telling us that, “I fell in love with music at the age 12 when I started playing the piano in Nigeria and started playing for my choir over here in America, but I didn’t start recording this style of music that we know today called Afrobeats till early 2021 and I honestly believe I just started getting better at it.”

The 22-year-old maverick also noted that his goal is to continue to make timeless music, irrespective of trends and public sentiment.

“My music will continue to be about love. I dislike violent or aggressive music. I am put off by all that extra loud noise. Music should be sweet, pure, calm and pleasing to the ear.”

