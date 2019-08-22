In an inspiring throwback post on Instagram, Hammer labelled the late Ricky 'Ricci' Osei as an ‘eye opener’, revealing that he opened his eyes to understand music business.

According to the founder of The Last Two record label, Mr Osei was behind the success story of Reggie Rockstone’s 1997 hit album “Makaa Makaa”.

He said the album came out ‘with world class packaging’ and influenced the packing of highlife albums.

Hammer shared a throwback photo they took in a recording studio with the caption (unedited):

“One of my most prized possessions. Me and St. Ossei of blessed memory, Father of the founder of hiplife @reggierockstone711. Executive producer of the first Hiplife/hip hop album. The one who opened our eyes to the fact that indeed this was in fact a business, not just young men screaming. The iconic makaa maka album gave all of us drop outs at the time hope at a second chance at success when it came to market with world class packaging. Even Hi life albums went back to the drawing board as far as packaging was concerned. Even in my prime you can see clearly, I’m star struck and grateful to be in the midst of such greatness.”