Remains of rapper AKA laid to rest

Their families have asked for the ceremonies not to be broadcast. A public memorial service was held on Thursday in honor of the late rapper and friend 'Tibz' while industry colleagues and friends shared their memories of 'AKA' yesterday.

Videos of the burial proceedings have been streaming online.

Kiernan Forbes, AKA was shot dead in Durban by an unknown gunman outside a restaurant in the coastal city on February 11 at about 10 pm S.A time.

He was killed alongside his close friend, chef, and entrepreneur Tebello Tibz Motsoane, leaving his bodyguard injured.