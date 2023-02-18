ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Remains of rapper AKA laid to rest

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The mortal remains of rapper AKA is being put to rest at the Sandton Convention Center in Johannesburg, today, February 17, 2023.

AKA
AKA

The service proceeds with a private burial ceremony with immediate family and friends in attendance at the solemn event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Their families have asked for the ceremonies not to be broadcast. A public memorial service was held on Thursday in honor of the late rapper and friend 'Tibz' while industry colleagues and friends shared their memories of 'AKA' yesterday.

Videos of the burial proceedings have been streaming online.

Kiernan Forbes, AKA was shot dead in Durban by an unknown gunman outside a restaurant in the coastal city on February 11 at about 10 pm S.A time.

He was killed alongside his close friend, chef, and entrepreneur Tebello Tibz Motsoane, leaving his bodyguard injured.

An investigation is currently ongoing to pin down the perpetrators

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jay Z 'carries' Ghana at his back to the Super Bowl (WATCH)

Jay Z 'carries' Ghana at his back to the Super Bowl (WATCH)

AKA

CCTV footage of rapper AKA who was shot in Durban released

Harry Styles, Beyonce, Burna Boy

Burna Boy loses 2023 Brits award to Beyoncé [See Full Winners List]

With Halftime Show, Rihanna saw her biggest day in Apple Music history

Rihanna saw her biggest day in Apple Music history after Halftime Show