I felt disrespected - Roro calls out Kuami Eugene for sampling 'okumcholla' without permission

Selorm Tali

Kuami Eugene is being dragged again for sampling a song without asking permission from its rightful owners.

The award-winning Ghanaian singer who has been accused a couple of times of song theft has used a verse from Prophet Seth Primpong’s popular “Okumcholla” song in his latest 'Dollar On You' track without asking permission.

Roro, a veteran sound engineer and producer of the original 'Okumcholla' song has stated that he felt Kuami Eugene should have done the necessary before sampling the song.

During an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM’s popular “Hammer Time” entertainment program, Roro explained that he felt disrespected by Kuami Eugene and his team because they failed to contact him before sampling a song that produced.

Richie and Kuami should know better. I felt disrespect when I had to rather contact them myself over this," he said during the interview. However, he added that "I have been in touch with them and they have agreed to share royalties with us over the song".

